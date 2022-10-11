KBC Group NV Has $3.77 Million Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 47,102 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $309.67 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $373.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,125 shares of company stock worth $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.88.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.