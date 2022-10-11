KBC Group NV Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $81.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.09.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

