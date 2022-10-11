KBC Group NV Has $3.91 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after acquiring an additional 86,601 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the second quarter worth $222,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 36.1% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $221.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.16 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.21.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.44.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

