KBC Group NV Has $3.97 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,786 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Livent worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Livent by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,418.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Livent Stock Performance

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.48.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $29.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.37 million. Livent had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 14.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.