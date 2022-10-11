KBC Group NV Has $4.10 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,372 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth $1,320,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $333,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Crown by 689.0% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after buying an additional 51,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Crown stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.15. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.56.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a positive return on equity of 40.47% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Crown Profile



Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

