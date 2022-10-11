KBC Group NV Has $4.15 Million Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.72% of York Water worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of York Water by 203,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of York Water by 37.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in York Water by 12.0% during the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of York Water during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in York Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

York Water Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $544.97 million, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.51.

York Water Dividend Announcement

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. York Water had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1949 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

