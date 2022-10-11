KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 9.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.93. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEA. TheStreet downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

