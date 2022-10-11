KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,784,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 264,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ingredion by 832.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 169,392 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

Shares of INGR stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.31. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $101.89.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Ingredion

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.