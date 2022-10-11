KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 151.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

