KBC Group NV Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

