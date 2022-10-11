KBC Group NV Purchases 2,082 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 11.1% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $107.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $136.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.53 and its 200-day moving average is $110.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $462.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $73,823.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,605,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,816,498.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,100 shares of company stock valued at $32,925,130 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

