KBC Group NV Purchases 978 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.55, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VTR. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

