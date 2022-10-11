KBC Group NV Raises Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.93.

Shares of SBAC opened at $256.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $255.96 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.90 and its 200-day moving average is $328.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

