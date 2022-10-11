KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $70,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

