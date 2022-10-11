KBC Group NV Reduces Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 22,866 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Weibo worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Weibo by 137.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 36,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Weibo by 14.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 171.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

WB stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $52.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Weibo had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

