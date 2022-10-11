KBC Group NV Reduces Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.07% of Primerica worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 282.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Academy Capital Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Primerica by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 111,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,796,734.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PRI opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

