KBC Group NV Sells 1,602 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of GDS worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $67,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 836.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. 42.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of GDS opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $344.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.75 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 18.23%. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.