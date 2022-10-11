KBC Group NV Sells 16,103 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,103 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE:REXR opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.08 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $65.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.63%.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $1,019,384.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

