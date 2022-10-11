KBC Group NV Sells 3,533 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.09% of Autohome worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATHM. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 23.7% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,029,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,714,000 after purchasing an additional 388,772 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at $8,606,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Autohome in the first quarter valued at $8,396,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Autohome by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Autohome by 201.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 388,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 260,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Autohome stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.89.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $258.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.17 million. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATHM. CLSA upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.30 to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

