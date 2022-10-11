KBC Group NV Sells 361 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on MarketAxess from $231.00 to $213.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.78.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $232.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.65. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.44 and a twelve month high of $424.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.24 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Further Reading

