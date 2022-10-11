KBC Group NV Sells 4,298 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,320 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,729 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,018,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $140,129,000 after purchasing an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Franklin Resources stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.88.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares in the company, valued at $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 54,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $238,580.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 381,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,906.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,794,178 shares of company stock valued at $71,682,549. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

