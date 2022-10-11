KBC Group NV Sells 46,621 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,621 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,846,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932,945 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 5,658,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,692 shares during the period.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -396.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.21). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $729.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,466.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.