KBC Group NV Sells 6,756 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,756 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $67.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $115.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MAN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

