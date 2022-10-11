KBC Group NV Sells 684 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.42. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.55 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

