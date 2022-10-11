KBC Group NV Sells 7,452 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 30,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 14,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on OMC shares. Macquarie cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.