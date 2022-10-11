KBC Group NV Sells 7,524 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,524 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of L. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Loews by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 148,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 396.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of L opened at $51.43 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

