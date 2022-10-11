KBC Group NV Sells 9,147 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 125.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a one year low of $107.08 and a one year high of $186.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

