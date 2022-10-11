KBC Group NV Sells 993 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,101 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,843,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $702,313 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on JNPR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.41.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

See Also

