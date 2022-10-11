KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $3,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $975,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672,004 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,116,508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $129,839,000 after purchasing an additional 167,251 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at about $14,013,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.96.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. Research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TNDM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

