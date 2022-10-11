KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 128,226 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

