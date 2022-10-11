KBC Group NV Trims Stock Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,814 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 44.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

About Trip.com Group

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

