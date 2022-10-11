Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 395.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 187.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the second quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

In other news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen downgraded Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

