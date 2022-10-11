Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,666,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,758 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 3.73% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $64,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 90.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 238,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 30.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $90,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,592.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $142,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,740,909.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $613,190. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.