Legacy Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.71. The stock has a market cap of $344.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.83 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.69.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

