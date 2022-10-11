Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.1% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 88,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of PG opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

