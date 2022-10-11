Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,222 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. StockNews.com upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $140.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

