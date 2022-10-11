Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.53% of Materialise worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Materialise by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Materialise by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $139,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of MTLS stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. Materialise NV has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $568.77 million, a P/E ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Materialise Profile

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Materialise had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

