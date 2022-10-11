McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $67,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $75.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.84. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.