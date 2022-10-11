Mendel Capital Management LLC Has $966,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,030 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.1% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after buying an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after buying an additional 13,959,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after buying an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,540,898,000 after buying an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

