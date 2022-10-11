MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,716 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 70.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 280.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

