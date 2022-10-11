Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Notis McConarty Edward’s 7th Largest Position

Notis McConarty Edward grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,711 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

MSFT stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $226.73 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

