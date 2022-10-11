Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Kidder Stephen W

Kidder Stephen W lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.80.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $226.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

