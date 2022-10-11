Momentum Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Momentum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,854,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,377,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,792,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,611,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,990,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,360,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,639,810,000 after purchasing an additional 877,422 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

NYSE:JPM opened at $104.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.45 and its 200 day moving average is $119.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.40 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

