MV Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,929 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its position in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $229.25 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $226.73 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

