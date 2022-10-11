NBT Bank N A NY Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.6% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day moving average of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.