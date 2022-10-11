NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,787 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.32.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $95.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $179.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.59.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

