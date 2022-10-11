Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Position Decreased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,074 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 166.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 434,272 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 423,905 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 141.8% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 562,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 329,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after buying an additional 248,923 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 449.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 197,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 161,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Stock Performance

Shares of NMR opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Nomura

Nomura Company Profile

In other news, major shareholder Securities Internationa Nomura sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,772.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

Read More

