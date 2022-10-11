Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

