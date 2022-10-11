Northwest Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.2 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $98.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

