OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 247 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,224,549,000 after purchasing an additional 394,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,652,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,232,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,184,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,691,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,175,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,229,000 after purchasing an additional 84,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $154.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,970,569.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,201,836 over the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

